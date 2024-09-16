Arizona's Civil War-era abortion ban officially repealed

Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on nearly all abortions is officially off the books.

The repeal went into effect on Saturday. It marks the end of the saga that first began in April when the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the state could enforce the 1864 law, which criminalized all abortions except when a woman’s life was at risk.

Arizona lawmakers approved a bill to permanently repeal the law in May, signed off by Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs soon after.

However, state statute says new laws do not go into effect until 90 days after the legislature is adjourned — known as the "general effective date. That was Saturday

With the territorial era ban gone, the law defaults to a 15-week limit. It was signed into law in 2022 and includes exceptions in cases of medical emergencies. It also requires an ultrasound before an abortion is done, as well as parental consent for minors.

However, Arizona voters will decide in November whether the right to an abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution. If approved, abortions would be allowed until fetal viability, which is typically around 24 weeks.