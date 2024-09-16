Crest Way Fire prompts evacuation orders in Yarnell

UPDATE: Yavapai County Sheriff's officials have lifted all Go evacuation orders and all Set pre-evacuation orders in Yarnell. On Monday afternoon, fire officials said crews had stopped forward progress of the Crest Way Fire and held it to 5 to 10 acres.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for several residents in Yarnell because of a vegetation fire.

The Crest Way Fire was first reported Monday afternoon, and officials gave the Go order for homes and businesses on South Looka Way soon after, including South Crest Way.

They say 14 homes have so far been evacuated. According to fire mapping released by the sheriff’s office, the Yarnell Fire Department and Yarnell Elementary School are located within the evacuation zone on the east and southeast sides of Highway 89.

A large area east of the highway and a smaller parcel on the west side of the road are in Set pre-evacuation status.

For up-to-date information about evacuation and pre-evacuation orders, see the sheriff's department mapping.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has sent fire crews to contain the blaze, which is burning in the footprint of the 2016 Tenderfoot Fire.

A spokesperson says firefighters have stopped forward progress of at 5 to 10 acres and it is not currently threatening homes despite the evacuation orders.

However, there are power lines ahead of the fire with a communications tower.