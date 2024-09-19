State successfully prevents contamination of Hassayampa River by historic mine near Prescott

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says they’ve completed several projects to prevent contamination of the Hassayampa River from the long-defunct Senator Mine 11 miles south of Prescott.

The operation of that mine dates back to the 1800s.

Crews installed drains to prevent water from contacting piles of mine tailings, and installed pipes to divert river water away from the mine site.

The emergency effort came after a field visit in May. During the visit, state officials saw that a concrete plug installed in a historic mine shaft was redirected water into the mine’s tailings pile.

“The urgency and severe threat of mine waste collapsing into the Hassayampa River necessitated swift and extreme measures,” says ADEQ Deputy Director Karen Peters.

The mine was at risk of collapsing and contaminating the Hassayampa River.

“I am pleased to report that our team was able to complete this tremendous undertaking, which successfully diverted around 800 feet of the Hassayampa River – a feat that has never been done before. This work was the critical first step in the ongoing effort to address the legacy impacts at this site. We are committed to ensuring the long-term safety of the Hassayampa River and its surrounding ecosystems,” Peters says.

ADEQ says it will carefully monitor and maintain the new infrastructure to ensure they function as intended, and continues to develop options for the eventual cleanup of the Senator Mine site.