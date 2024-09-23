Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch to close for three months

The iconic Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon will close for three months next year.

According to the National Park Service, the shutdown will be effective from January 2, 2025 through March 30. It's needed so crews can safely complete extensive excavation work for the Transcanyon Waterline construction project.

The pipeline transports water from Roaring Springs near the North Rim, across the canyon and up the South Rim. The aging infrastructure frequently breaks, which disrupts water delivery and can take days to repair. One recent break forced the closure of overnight lodging on the South Rim ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend.

Officials hope to have the $200 million pipeline replacement completed by 2027.

Park officials say the closures are necessary to ensure the safety of staff and visitors during the pipeline's construction work. Several other closures are scheduled in the coming months:



Bright Angel Trail north of Havasupai Gardens and the Silver Bridge from October 21 through May 14, 2025.

Bright Angel Campground from November 4 through May 14, 2025

Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail Junction north of Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point through May 14, 2025

The upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail, from the South Rim to Havasupai Gardens, and the Tonto Trail will remain open. The South Kaibab Trail will also be open for all hikers.