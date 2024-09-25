Central Arizona fire chief terminated after 'no confidence' vote

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority chief has been terminated following allegations he created a hostile work environment, falsified public records and violated contract agreements.

The board voted 3-2 to remove Fire Chief Scott Freitag on Monday.

A union representing Yavapai County firefighters passed a vote of “no confidence” in Freitag’s leadership recently.

Members of the United Yavapai Fire Fighters Local 3066 chapter say the vote was also driven by Freitag’s retaliation against whistleblowers and failure to implement cancer prevention improvements and set an appropriate staffing minimum per engine.

Freitag has been the head of the fire district since it merged the Central Yavapai and Chino Valley Fire districts in 2016. The agency covers 369 square miles of Yavapai County, including Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Prescott Valley and unincorporated areas like Paulden and Williamson Valley Road.

He’s previously denied the allegations.

Assistant Chief of Operations John Feddema was named the interim chief effective immediately. He's been with the organization for 24 years and will remain in the position until the board approves a replacement.