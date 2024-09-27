Application for pozzolan exploration on Bill Williams suspended

The manufacturer behind a controversial application to explore for the cement additive pozzolan at the base of Bill Williams Mountain near Williams has withdrawn their request.

The Arizona-based Drake Cement announced the decision last week in a letter to the U.S. Forest Service, saying the company decided to move on as they’re focused on other projects.

The proposal faced strong opposition from residents and city and county officials over environmental and community impact concerns.

However, Kaibab National Forest representatives told Williams-Grand Canyon News Drake Cement still holds the mining claims on the Bill Williams site and another near Government Hill in the Spring Valley area of Parks.