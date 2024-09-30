Low water levels close Lake Powell’s Dangling Rope Marina permanently

The National Park Service says the Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell will not reopen as it’s no longer sustainable due to declining water levels.

It first closed in 2022 due to low water levels, loss of water wells, and weather damage to the electrical system.

In a letter, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent explained that lowering lake levels has cut off access to the fuel station, and emerging rock features have become a safety hazard.

It opened in 1984 after Lake Powell saw record-high water levels. The midlake marina was the only option to refuel in the 100 miles between the Antelope Point and Bullfrog marinas.

Congress authorized funds for a new “long-lasting” fuel station in the 2023 budget. The design process is underway, but an opening date hasn’t been provided.