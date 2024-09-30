© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Low water levels close Lake Powell’s Dangling Rope Marina permanently

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 30, 2024 at 8:18 AM MST
The Dangling Rope Marina on Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
NPS Photo
The Dangling Rope Marina on Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service says the Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell will not reopen as it’s no longer sustainable due to declining water levels.

It first closed in 2022 due to low water levels, loss of water wells, and weather damage to the electrical system.

In a letter, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent explained that lowering lake levels has cut off access to the fuel station, and emerging rock features have become a safety hazard.

It opened in 1984 after Lake Powell saw record-high water levels. The midlake marina was the only option to refuel in the 100 miles between the Antelope Point and Bullfrog marinas.

Congress authorized funds for a new “long-lasting” fuel station in the 2023 budget. The design process is underway, but an opening date hasn’t been provided.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Lake PowellNational Park ServiceGlen Canyon National Recreation Areadrought
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF