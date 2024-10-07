Bat infestation at NAU dorm forces hundreds of students to relocate

Hundreds of students were forced to move out of an NAU dorm over the weekend after multiple bats found their way inside, including one that tested positive for rabies.

About 550 students who lived in Mountain View Hall have been relocated to nearby apartments due to health concerns. Move-out began on Friday and continued through the weekend.

The primarily freshmen and sophomore students are expected to remain in the new locations through the end of the semester.

NAU took mitigation measures with the help of a pest control contractor after the first sighting. However, the infestation persisted. University officials say they’ll continue mitigation efforts and work to find a permanent solution.

Coconino County Health and Human Services say one bat captured in September tested positive for rabies, and numerous others have been spotted within the dorm since. The agency advised students not to enter any room with a bat present and to avoid interacting with the bats.

No injuries have been reported.