Donald Trump headed to Prescott Valley Sunday for campaign event

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Prescott Valley Sunday.

The campaign says he will speak at the Findlay Toyota Center at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

It will be his fourth trip to the state this year but the first to northern Arizona. He last visited in September for a rally in Tucson. He previously held campaign events in Prescott Valley in 2016 and 2022.

“Arizonans know they would be worse off with another four years of leadership that frivolously spends our hard-earned money and continues to embolden cartels and criminals over law-abiding citizens," the Trump team said in a statement announcing the rally. "It's exactly why Arizonans trust President Trump to Make America Affordable and Safe Again."

Arizona is a hot stop for the presidential campaigns this week, with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris visiting, as well as surrogates for both candidates.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke at a get-out-the-vote campaign rally and a “Republicans for Harris” event in Phoenix Tuesday.

Republican vice-presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance is in Tucson on Wednesday and the Valley on Thursday. Democratic VP pick Gov. Tim Walz is also in Tucson Wednesday and Phoenix Thursday for a veteran and military families event with Rep. Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of former Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Harris will make her own trip to Phoenix on Thursday for a rally, followed by several events with First Lady Jill Biden on Friday and Saturday.

The packed schedule comes as the latest polls show Trump and Harris in a dead heat in the battleground state.

Early in-person voting starts Wednesday in Arizona and mail-in ballots are expected to go out this week.