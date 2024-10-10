Wildfire risk is making home insurance more expensive in northern Arizona

A recent report shows Arizona saw the highest increase in home insurance rates nationwide over the last five years — largely due to increased wildfire risk.

Cumulative rates spiked by 61% from 2019 to 2024 in Arizona with an average annual cost of $2,345. However, that's about 5% lower than the national average of $2,478

The study from LendingTree primarily attributes the uptick to extreme weather events, like wildfires, drought and heat waves.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Arizona has been affected by eight extreme weather events since 2019, each causing over a billion dollars in losses.

Northern Arizona residents were impacted even more due to increased wildfire risk.

Coverage can be limited with higher premiums and deductibles in heavily wooded parts of the state. Some homeowners can’t find any company willing to offer full coverage because they live in an area considered too high-risk.