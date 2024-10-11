Threatened Yellow-billed Cuckoo sighted in Petrified Forest National Park for first time in 40 years

Petrified Forest National Park says researchers have observed two threatened, Yellow-billed Cuckoos in the park for the first time in more than 40 years.

Park officials say they haven’t seen breeding pairs of the cuckoos in the park since the 1980s.

National Park spokesperson Sarah Herve says U.S. Fish and Wildlife researchers reported hearing two of the birds during surveys near the Puerco River last year.

She says during those surveys, researchers will play bird calls and prompt birds to respond to them.

The birds were heard again this year and a park volunteer was able to see a Cuckoo.

Herve says park biologists were excited when park volunteer Anita Allen, a retired biologist, was able to snap a photo of one of the cuckoos.

Herve says Allen hid in a bird blind for many hours before spotting the bird and taking a photo.

Yellow-billed Cuckoos live at low elevations in Cottonwood-willow forests that line rivers across the western United States, Canada, and Mexico.

But their population has steadily declined and they were listed as threatened in 2014.

Park officials say they’re planning more surveys for the birds, and additional restoration projects along the river should increase habitat within the park.