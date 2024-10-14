Sheriff's Office locates body of missing Prescott man after week-long search

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve found the body of the missing Prescott man that deputies had been searching for since last week.

Deputies say they were contacted by a person who had found a body that was later identified as 66-year-old Russell Vinton.

The discovery came after Lake Havasu City police shot and killed a man last week when they encountered him during the search for Vinton.

Vinton had been reported missing after he didn’t return from a camping trip in Jacob Lake.

In searching for him, deputies checked his campsite and found “suspicious” items that they say raised concerns about his welfare.

The next day, Lake Havasu City police located Vinton’s truck 300 miles away in an area known as Craggy Wash.

According to the sheriff's office, a person inside the truck fired at the deputies as they approached. They returned fire, killing 61-year-old Patrick Neal Champion of Tennessee.

The shooting is under investigation. CCSO says they're working with the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City police departments to determine "the circumstances of what led up to this incident."

Deputies are still searching for Vinton’s white 2017 travel trailer.

Anyone with information should contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.