Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren calls for the resignation of Vice President Richelle Montoya

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren stripped Vice President Richelle Montoya of her responsibilities and called for her resignation this week.

It follows months of increasing rancor within the administration.

Nygren said during a press conference Montoya hasn’t made progress on assigned tribal improvement initiatives.

“I welcome her resignation to make room for someone who wants to be a part of this administration and will work with me toward the benefit of the Navajo People," Nygren says.

He says she hasn't provided progress reports or daily schedules, but has requested travel expenses to film festivals, fashion shows and sporting events.

It came as Montoya recently signed an effort to recall Nygren, which was begun after she publicly accused him of intimidation and sexual harassment in April.

Nygren has denied the allegations which are under investigation by an outside attorney.

Montoya tells KNAU she works for tribal members, not the president.

“In my mind and in the laws of the Navajo Nation, the people are the ones that can do what President Nygren said he wants me to do, and I'm not resigning," Montoya says.

Montoya says Nygren has undermined her funding and staff, preventing her from doing her job.

Until this week, she says she’s had just one staff member who fills multiple roles.

Meanwhile, Nygren says backers of the recall petition have used inflammatory language that could incite political violence.