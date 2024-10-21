Portion of Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon closes for months

Starting Monday, portions of the Bright Angel Trail originating at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon are closed until May 2025.

The shutdown spans from Havasupai Gardens to the end of the Silver Bridge over the Colorado River.

The restrictions are in effect until May 14, 2025, so crews can continue working on the Transcanyon Waterline construction project. The pipeline transports water from Roaring Springs near the North Rim across the canyon and up the South Rim. The aging infrastructure frequently breaks, disrupting water delivery and taking days to repair.

One recent break forced the closure of overnight lodging on the South Rim ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend.

A detour via the Tonto Trail is in place for Rim-to-Rim hikers.

Several other closures are scheduled in the coming months. The Bright Angel Campground will close on November 4, followed by all lodging at Phantom Ranch and the canteen in early January.

The $200 million pipeline replacement is expected to be completed by 2027.