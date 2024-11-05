Election 2024: Results roll in for northern Arizona, statewide

Initial results in Tuesday's 2024 election are rolling in for northern Arizona and across the state.

They will impact not only the presidential race but also the state's next senator, northern Arizona's representative in the House and ballot measures on abortion access, immigration and other issues. That's all in addition to state, county and city races.

Some polling locations in Apache County didn't close until 9 p.m. after a judge ordered the extension due to delays earlier in the day.

Here's the latest results:



Federal

The presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains neck and neck in Arizona, with less than a percentage point between them. However, that's with only 10% of precincts reporting statewide.

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego opened with a strong lead over Republican rival Kari Lake in the contest to replace outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the U.S. Senate with 52% and about 46%, respectively.

Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane opened over 10% ahead of former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The rural, primarily Republican district encompasses much of northern Arizona, the Navajo Nation and other tribal lands.

Longtime Republican Congressman Paul Gosar will hold onto his seat representing District 9, which covers much or all of Mohave, La Paz, Yuma and Maricopa Counties. He beat Democrat Quacy Smith with nearly 65% of the vote.



State ballot propositions

Early numbers show voters statewide are overwhelmingly opposed to Proposition 138 — the Wages for Tipped Workers Amendment. If passed, this would allow for tipped workers to be paid 25% less per hour than the minimum wage if tips are at least the minimum wage plus $2 for all hours worked.

About 63% of voters support Proposition 139, which would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state Constitution. The amendment would permit abortion up until fetal viability — typically — about 24 weeks of pregnancy — and allows some exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother. Currently, abortions in Arizona are legal up until 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Over 61% of voters are in support of Prop 315, known as the Secure the Border Act, If approved, this would create a new state law criminalizing crossing Arizona’s border with Mexico outside a legal port of entry and give local law enforcement the power to enforce that prohibition.



Arizona Legislature

Incumbent Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers has a considerable lead over Democratic newcomer Democrat Hailey Creighton for the Republican-leaning Legislative District 7, which includes portions of Coconino, Navajo, Gila and Pinal counties.

Republican incumbents Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss have pulled ahead of Democrat Marcia Smith for House District 1, which covers Coconino and Yavapai counties.

Same for the district's state senator where Mark Finchem has a little over 64% of the votes compared to Democratic challenger Mike Fogel's 38%.

In Legislative District 6 — which covers parts of Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Mohave, Navajo and Pinal counties — incumbent Democratic representatives Mae Peshlakai and Myron Tsosie are leading the only Republican challenger Lloyd Johnson with 35% of the vote each. Johnson has just 14% of the vote.

Republicans Walt Blackman and David Marshall Sr. are both leading Democrat Nancy Hartl in the race to represent Legislative District 7 in the state House of Representatives. Both Republicans have 30% of the vote over Hartl’s 19%.

Incumbent Republican Hildy Angius has 77% of the vote for Legislative District 30 in the State Senate over Democrat J’aime Morgaine's 22%. The district covers parts of La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yavapai counties.

Republicans Leo Biasiucci and John Gillette both lead Democrat Monica Timberlake in the race to represent Legislative District 30 in the state House of Representatives. Both Republicans have more than 40% of the vote over Timberlake’s 15%.



Northern Arizona county, city races

With 100% of precincts reporting, Sedona voters overwhelmingly reject Prop 483, which will determine whether the city will proceed with a controversial plan to set aside a 5-acre area of the Cultural Park for residents living out of their vehicles to park there.

In Flagstaff, 71% of voters are for Prop 487, which would continue a 2% sales tax on hotels, short-term rentals, restaurants and bars until 2043.

Voters there also supported Prop 488, which will increase the city sales tax to provide additional funding to the Mountain Line bus system.

Coconino County Voters appear to have overwhelmingly voted to approve Prop 482, which increases the amount of money the county government can spend each year by $7 million. The measure has 76% of the vote.

Democratic incumbent Patrice Horstman looks poised to retain her seat for District 1 on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors at 72% compared to Republican opponent Larry Freeman's Schug's 27% with 100% of precincts reporting.

However, the contest for the District 3 seat is close, with Democrat Adam Hess leading Republican Tammy Ontiveros by just 187 votes.

Democrat Judy Begay is on track for a second term to represent District 4 on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. As of 8 p.m., she had received 59% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting, while her Republican challenger Walter Dempsey had 40% of the vote.

Democrat Aubrey Sonderegger has a substantial lead over Republican former state Rep. Bob Thorpe to replace retiring Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.