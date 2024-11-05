© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Election 2024: Northern Arizona heads to the polls

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:49 AM MST
A ballot drop box outside the Flagstaff Aquaplex, on November 5, 2024.
Adrian Skabelund/KNAU
A ballot drop box outside the Flagstaff Aquaplex, on November 5, 2024.

Voting results from Tuesday's Arizona election will determine the state's next senator, northern Arizona's representative in the House and ballot measures on abortion access, immigration and other issues.

That's all in addition to state, county and city races.

In addition to the presidential election, Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego faces Republican rival Kari Lake for the U.S. Senate seat of outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in the race to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane is defending his seat in Arizona's Second Congressional District against a challenge from former Navajo Tribal President Jonathan Nez.
KNAU and Arizona News
Eli Crane, Jonathan Nez face off in election for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District
Bree Burkitt
Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in the race to represent Arizona's largely rural and Republican Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Proposition 139 would legalize abortions through fetal viability — which is around 24 weeks gestation — with exceptions.

The Secure the Border Act — Prop 314 — would create a new state law criminalizing crossing Arizona’s border with Mexico outside a legal port of entry and give local law enforcement the power to enforce that prohibition.

Arizona voters will decide on 13 statewide propositions in 2024.
KNAU and Arizona News
2024 Arizona propositions guide: What you need to know
Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ
Here's what each of the 13 statewide measures on the Arizona ballot this November would do.

Locally, Prop 483 asks Sedona voters to weigh in on a controversial plan to set aside a 5-acre area of the Cultural Park for residents living out of their vehicles to park there.

Flagstaff voters will decide on Prop 487, which would continue a 2% sales tax on hotels, short-term rentals, restaurants and bars until 2043.

In Prescott, the city is asking voters to consider implementing a new sales tax designed to support the city’s police and fire departments through Prop 478.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and voters must bring a valid form of identification. Unmailed absentee ballots can be dropped off at a polling site or a drop box.

The first round of results will be released around 8 p.m.

Voters cast ballots for the midterm elections at the Northern Arizona University Skydome on Tue, Nov. 8, 2022.
KNAU and Arizona News
2024 Election: Guide to northern Arizona local and county propositions
Adrian Skabelund
In addition to 13 state-wide propositions, northern Arizona voters are weighing in on several local measures. Here is a breakdown of some notable propositions from across northern Arizona.

