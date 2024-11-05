Election 2024: Northern Arizona heads to the polls

Voting results from Tuesday's Arizona election will determine the state's next senator, northern Arizona's representative in the House and ballot measures on abortion access, immigration and other issues.

That's all in addition to state, county and city races.

In addition to the presidential election, Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego faces Republican rival Kari Lake for the U.S. Senate seat of outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in the race to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Proposition 139 would legalize abortions through fetal viability — which is around 24 weeks gestation — with exceptions.

The Secure the Border Act — Prop 314 — would create a new state law criminalizing crossing Arizona’s border with Mexico outside a legal port of entry and give local law enforcement the power to enforce that prohibition.

Locally, Prop 483 asks Sedona voters to weigh in on a controversial plan to set aside a 5-acre area of the Cultural Park for residents living out of their vehicles to park there.

Flagstaff voters will decide on Prop 487, which would continue a 2% sales tax on hotels, short-term rentals, restaurants and bars until 2043.

In Prescott, the city is asking voters to consider implementing a new sales tax designed to support the city’s police and fire departments through Prop 478.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and voters must bring a valid form of identification. Unmailed absentee ballots can be dropped off at a polling site or a drop box.

The first round of results will be released around 8 p.m.