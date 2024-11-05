With most ballots cast, northern Arizona voters anxiously await results on Election Day

In Coconino County, elections officials said nearly 50,000 ballots had already been returned by mail or dropbox before election day.

That's about two-thirds of the county's registered voters.

Maryhill Hughes was one of the county's early voters. She says two issues influenced her vote for Vice-President Kamala Harris this year.

“Women’s bodies are their bodies, and they have the right to choose, but the other thing I guess I would say is making sure we aren't changing laws to prevent people from voting,” Hughes says.

Adrian Skabelund/KNAU Chris Walker, outside the Calvary Bible Church, was about to cast his ballot in person for former President Donald Trump.

His vote was based on protecting the second amendment, and because he says Harris has had her chance to improve the country.

“She promising a lot of things, and I feel that as a vice president, she can already start those things and hasn't in the last four years,” Walker says. "But for me, what Donald Trump wants to do for the nation [...] I feel that he has good views for the future of this country."

But if there was one theme among all voters it was a nervous anxiety for the results.

Mary Jane Robinson was outside the Flagstaff Aquaplex polling site and had a plan to calm her nerves this evening.

“I’ve got some whisky and I’m ready to go tonight," Robinson says.

She says she’d just cast her vote for Harris based on women's healthcare and her daughter's future.

"I have a 14-year-old daughter, so certainly her future is really important to me. So this election has felt very important; pretty different in the sense of just feeling nervous, and it being such a close race nationally," Robinson says.

Polls have shown Trump with a slight lead in Arizona, but it remains well within the margin of error.

The 2020 election was the only time the state has gone for a Democrat for president since 1996.

Polls in Arizona close at 7 p.m.