Record year for Arizona's bald eagle population

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published November 11, 2024 at 7:55 AM MST
Arizona Game and Fish Department

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the state's breeding bald eagle population has grown to its largest ever documented, with dozens of new hatchlings this year.

The agency's annual survey identified a record 90 adult pairs in breeding areas and 96 hatchlings. Of those, 77 successfully fledged, taking their first flight.

Game and Fish says 104 breeding areas have been documented statewide, including seven new sites.

It's a significant accomplishment, given that there were only 11 breeding areas with nine adult pairs in 1978. Conservation efforts started soon after, including monitoring and taking extra steps to protect breeding areas and nests.

The bald eagle was removed as a protected species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 2007.
KNAU STAFF
