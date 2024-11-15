Grand Canyon seeks public comment on plan to increase campground fees

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say they want to increase campsite fees on the South and North Rim by 66%.

For nearly two decades, a tent or RV site at a developed campground in the park has cost $18 a night.

The new proposal would bump that up to $30.

Grand Canyon spokesperson Joëlle Baird says the park is looking to raise revenue, as they’ve seen the same increases in costs experienced by other businesses in recent years.

Most of the money generated by the camping fees goes to maintaining and improving facilities, including campgrounds, and to help pay staff.

Despite the proposed increase, Baird says the fees are lower than other public and private campgrounds throughout the region, which run $35 to $40 a night on average.

Grand Canyon is also set to increase its backcountry permits for the third time since 2022.

If approved, the new fees would take effect in April.

The public can submit comments online or through the mail until December 15.

There were nearly 160,000 overnight tent stays at the park last year.