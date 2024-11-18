Flagstaff City Council to vote on controversial noise ordinance change

The Flagstaff City Council is considering changing the noise ordinance, which some residents say unfairly restricts public and private noise across the city while exempting certain downtown areas.

The amendment would increase the hours when noise regulations apply to as early as 9 p.m. during the week and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

However, the changes propose an exemption for a portion of downtown, specifically north from Route 66 to Cherry Avenue and east from Humphreys to WC Riles. One option proposes excluding that area entirely.

For everywhere else, “any noise” would be considered a nuisance if heard from someone else’s doorstep.

In a petition, residents say the change is overbearing and could lead to police citations for casual conversations or outside gatherings.

The council is set to vote on the amendment during Tuesday's meeting.