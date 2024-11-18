© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We anticipate on restoring service early next week. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach beyond Page proper. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Flagstaff City Council to vote on controversial noise ordinance change

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:18 AM MST
The Hotel Monte Vista in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz.
Matt Kieffer
/
Flickr
The Hotel Monte Vista in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Flagstaff City Council is considering changing the noise ordinance, which some residents say unfairly restricts public and private noise across the city while exempting certain downtown areas.

The amendment would increase the hours when noise regulations apply to as early as 9 p.m. during the week and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

However, the changes propose an exemption for a portion of downtown, specifically north from Route 66 to Cherry Avenue and east from Humphreys to WC Riles. One option proposes excluding that area entirely.

For everywhere else, “any noise” would be considered a nuisance if heard from someone else’s doorstep.

In a petition, residents say the change is overbearing and could lead to police citations for casual conversations or outside gatherings.

The council is set to vote on the amendment during Tuesday's meeting.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News flagstaff newsflagstaff city councilDowntown Flagstaff
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF