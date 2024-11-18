© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Grand Canyon National Park looks to replace lead pipes in multi-year inspection

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 18, 2024 at 1:58 PM MST
Day hikers ascending the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.
Michael Quinn
/
NPS Photo
Day hikers ascending the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.

Crews at Grand Canyon National Park will soon begin the inspection of over 1,400 water service line connections made of "unknown materials" on both the North and South rims.

The Water Utilities Team first conducted the inventory to comply with a new Environmental Protection Agency rule that requires all lead pipes to be replaced within a decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the toxic contaminant seeps from pipes into the drinking water supply and can cause permanent developmental delays in children as well as increased blood pressure, heart disease, decreased kidney function and cancer.

Park officials say the inspection will start in the spring and will likely take several years to complete as each service line must be physically checked.

Residents will be immediately notified if a service line is found to contain lead.
