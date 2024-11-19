Attorney General Mayes: Millions in grants to help victims of sober living home fraud

Attorney General Kris Mayes says a $6 million grant program will support tribal communities impacted by fraudulent sober living home schemes.

It will offer grants of up to $500,000 for tribes and will provide members with compensation, housing or treatment.

Mayes says the program is funded through the Anti-Racketeering Revolving Fund and comes as her office continues to “pursue accountability” for sober living home fraud.

“Every community deserves care they can trust,” says Mayes. “This funding will help Tribal Nations provide much-needed support for individuals impacted by the fraudulent sober living home scandal.”

There’ve been at least 45 indictments of people involved in schemes that targeted thousands of tribal members and stole money from Arizona’s Medicaid agency and the American Indian Health Program.

Last year the Navajo Nation began a program aimed at assisting affected tribal members, some of whom were trapped for years in unlicensed and dangerous conditions.

Tribes can apply for the grants until the end of January.