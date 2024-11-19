© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescott-area lawmakers ask AG to determine legality of Sedona gun ordinance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 19, 2024 at 8:28 AM MST
Two Prescott-area lawmakers have asked the Arizona Attorney General to determine whether a Sedona ordinance limiting firearms in some public areas is legal.

Republican Representatives Quang Nguyen of Prescott Valley and Prescott's Selina Bliss filed the complaint against the city yesterday.

The ordinance makes it illegal to carry a gun in parks, trails or other open spaces without a permit.

Nguyen says the rule is too broad and conflicts with state law that preempts cities from enacting regulations on possessing, carrying and discharging guns, as well as one that allows anyone who can legally carry a weapon to concealed carry without a permit.

Nguyen first voiced his concerns in a letter to city officials in October but says they didn't respond.

The Attorney General’s Office will issue a report within 30 days. If they determine Sedona is in violation, the state will withhold funds if it's not fixed within 30 days.
