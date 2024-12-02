© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs water rights settlement agreement with Yavapai-Apache Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:32 PM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, in this Jan. 9, 2023 photo. Last month she signed a water rights settlement agreement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Governor Katie Hobbs has signed off on a water rights settlement agreement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

The deal includes the construction of a 60-mile pipeline from C.C. Cragin Reservoir on the Mogollon Rim near Payson to the tribal nation and other communities within the Verde Valley.

It also adds more protections for the Verde River.

Yavapai-Apache Chairwoman Tanya Lewis says the settlement “ensures water certainty” for the tribe.

“We are proud to have reached this critical milestone for the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Verde River, which is at the heart of our cultural way of life,” Lewis says.

The agreement will now go to Washington, D.C., for final Congressional approval.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News water pipelinesKatie HobbsYavapai-Apache TribeVerde River
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF