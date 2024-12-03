Lees Ferry campground fees will increase in 2025

The site rate at Lees Ferry Campground in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will go up to $26 with the start of next year — a 30% increase from the current $20 per night.

It's the first fee increase in five years, and officials say it aligns with what similar campgrounds in the area charge.

Several National Park Service properties are raising fees in 2025 as camping numbers climb nationwide.

Grand Canyon National Park wants to up campsite fees on the South and North Rim by 66% to a nightly rate of $30.

They're taking public comments on the proposal through December 15th.

Most of the money generated by camping fees goes to maintaining and improving facilities and to help pay staff.