© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Additional water restrictions take effect at Grand Canyon after new break

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:48 PM MST
An under-construction section of the Transcanyon Waterline, which serves the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The multi-year $200 million project is slated to be completed by 2027.
NPS
An under-construction section of the Transcanyon Waterline, which serves the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The multi-year $200 million project is slated to be completed by 2027.

Grand Canyon National Park has strengthened water restrictions for the South Rim after a new break in the Transcanyon Waterline.

Officials say it'll continue until the pipeline can be repaired and water storage tanks can be refilled.

Water spigots at Mather Campground have been turned off, and camper services will be closed tomorrow.

Officials ask visitors and residents to do everything they can to conserve water by taking short showers, and turning the faucet off while shaving or brushing teeth.

Restrictions initially went into effect last week after a previous pipe break.

The Transcanyon Waterline pumps water from roaring springs on the North Rim but breaks regularly.

Park officials say it is undergoing a $208 million repair project.

Aerial view of pipeline break along North Kaibab Trail on Dec. 4, 2024
NPS Photo/R. Babiarz
Aerial view of pipeline break along North Kaibab Trail on Dec. 4, 2024
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon South RimNational Park ServiceTranscanyon Waterwaywater conservation
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF