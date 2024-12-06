Additional water restrictions take effect at Grand Canyon after new break

Grand Canyon National Park has strengthened water restrictions for the South Rim after a new break in the Transcanyon Waterline.

Officials say it'll continue until the pipeline can be repaired and water storage tanks can be refilled.

Water spigots at Mather Campground have been turned off, and camper services will be closed tomorrow.

Officials ask visitors and residents to do everything they can to conserve water by taking short showers, and turning the faucet off while shaving or brushing teeth.

Restrictions initially went into effect last week after a previous pipe break.

The Transcanyon Waterline pumps water from roaring springs on the North Rim but breaks regularly.

Park officials say it is undergoing a $208 million repair project.