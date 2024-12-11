H5 bird flu detected in Flagstaff wastewater, no human infections reported, officials say

Coconino County health officials say they’ve detected H5 avian influenza in Flagstaff wastewater.

Scientists who work with the county to monitor wastewater for viruses also found bird DNA suggesting backyard chickens or wild birds could be the source.

So far there are no reports of human or animal cases of H5 flu in Coconino County.

Only two human infections have been reported in Arizona – at a commercial poultry plant in Pinal County.

But there’s no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

H5 flu can range from a mild respiratory illness to severe pneumonia, organ failure and death.

Officials recommend people avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals and their droppings or bedding, and shouldn’t consume unpasteurized or raw dairy products.

They ask those who see signs of illness in poultry to call the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sick Bird Hotline at 1-866-536-7593.

Symptoms of H5 flu in chickens can include lethargy, reduced appetite, purple discoloration or swelling of the comb, wattles, and legs, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, reduced egg production, and soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, and sudden death with no prior signs.