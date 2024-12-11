© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

H5 bird flu detected in Flagstaff wastewater, no human infections reported, officials say

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:25 PM MST
Officials say T-Gen scientists, who work with the county to monitor wastewater for viruses, found bird DNA alongside H5 avian influenza suggesting backyard chickens or wild birds could be the source.
Courtesy, Creative Commons
Officials say T-Gen scientists, who work with the county to monitor wastewater for viruses, found bird DNA alongside H5 avian influenza suggesting backyard chickens or wild birds could be the source.

Coconino County health officials say they’ve detected H5 avian influenza in Flagstaff wastewater.

Scientists who work with the county to monitor wastewater for viruses also found bird DNA suggesting backyard chickens or wild birds could be the source.

So far there are no reports of human or animal cases of H5 flu in Coconino County.

Only two human infections have been reported in Arizona – at a commercial poultry plant in Pinal County.

But there’s no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

H5 flu can range from a mild respiratory illness to severe pneumonia, organ failure and death.

Officials recommend people avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals and their droppings or bedding, and shouldn’t consume unpasteurized or raw dairy products.

They ask those who see signs of illness in poultry to call the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sick Bird Hotline at 1-866-536-7593.

Symptoms of H5 flu in chickens can include lethargy, reduced appetite, purple discoloration or swelling of the comb, wattles, and legs, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, reduced egg production, and soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, and sudden death with no prior signs.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News avian fluwastewaterCoconino County Health and Human ServicesArizona Department of Health Services
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund