No nominees for state Supreme Court hail from northern Arizona

The commission tasked with finding the next Arizona Supreme Court Justice has recommended five nominees to Governor Katie Hobbs.

Three of the candidates are from Maricopa County, and the other two are from Pima and Yuma counties.

That means the seat once held by Justice Robert Brutinel of Prescott won't be filled by a northern Arizona resident.

Each of the six justices on the court hail from Maricopa County.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments is tasked with considering the diversity of the state’s population when they send their nominations to the governor but there’s no official requirement to do so.

Hobbs will now choose from among the five nominees to fill the seat.