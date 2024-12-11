© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

No nominees for state Supreme Court hail from northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:37 PM MST
The Arizona State Capitol Building
AP, file
The Arizona State Capitol Building

The commission tasked with finding the next Arizona Supreme Court Justice has recommended five nominees to Governor Katie Hobbs.

Three of the candidates are from Maricopa County, and the other two are from Pima and Yuma counties.

That means the seat once held by Justice Robert Brutinel of Prescott won't be filled by a northern Arizona resident.

Each of the six justices on the court hail from Maricopa County.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments is tasked with considering the diversity of the state’s population when they send their nominations to the governor but there’s no official requirement to do so.

Hobbs will now choose from among the five nominees to fill the seat.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Supreme CourtArizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert BrutinelKatie Hobbsrural ArizonaNorthern Arizona
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF