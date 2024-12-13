From housing to climate, city seeks feedback on regional plan

The public comment period for the next Flagstaff and Coconino County regional plan is open.

For nearly three years, city and county officials have worked with residents to craft the document that’s used to shape future development in the region.

The regional plan addresses almost every aspect of the city, from land use to water and transportation.

Flagstaff comprehensive planning manager Sara Dechter says policies in the plan can work toward multiple goals at once like housing affordability, climate and walkability.

“We cannot have lower vehicle miles traveled, which is a key carbon neutrality indicator, if our housing supply becomes so unattainable that people are commuting in from longer and longer distances over time,” Dechter says.

Dechter says the draft addresses affordability by building additional housing and increasing density.

It also promotes walking and public transportation as well as preserving open space and preparing for climate change-driven erratic weather, flooding and wildfire.

Local climate advocates, however, say the plan downplays the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

The draft does reference the 2030 deadline, but its written goal is stated as “achieve and maintain carbon neutrality,” without a specific date referenced.

Dechter says the change is due to the document’s continued use until 2045.

“We don't have to call out 2030 because during the life of this plan we would achieve carbon neutrality and then the goal would be to maintain it over time,” Dechter says.

The public comment period for the draft ends on Wednesday.

Once it’s finalized, voters will weigh in on the plan during the 2025 election and it could take effect shortly thereafter.