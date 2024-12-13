© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

From housing to climate, city seeks feedback on regional plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:11 PM MST
The Flagstaff City Hall building at 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Tony Webster
/
Flickr
The Flagstaff City Hall building at 211 W. Aspen Ave.

The public comment period for the next Flagstaff and Coconino County regional plan is open.

For nearly three years, city and county officials have worked with residents to craft the document that’s used to shape future development in the region.

The regional plan addresses almost every aspect of the city, from land use to water and transportation.

Flagstaff comprehensive planning manager Sara Dechter says policies in the plan can work toward multiple goals at once like housing affordability, climate and walkability.

“We cannot have lower vehicle miles traveled, which is a key carbon neutrality indicator, if our housing supply becomes so unattainable that people are commuting in from longer and longer distances over time,” Dechter says.

Dechter says the draft addresses affordability by building additional housing and increasing density.

It also promotes walking and public transportation as well as preserving open space and preparing for climate change-driven erratic weather, flooding and wildfire.

Local climate advocates, however, say the plan downplays the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

The draft does reference the 2030 deadline, but its written goal is stated as “achieve and maintain carbon neutrality,” without a specific date referenced.

Dechter says the change is due to the document’s continued use until 2045.

“We don't have to call out 2030 because during the life of this plan we would achieve carbon neutrality and then the goal would be to maintain it over time,” Dechter says.

The public comment period for the draft ends on Wednesday.

Once it’s finalized, voters will weigh in on the plan during the 2025 election and it could take effect shortly thereafter.
Coconino County City of Flagstaff Flagstaff Regional Plan
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
