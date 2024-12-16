Outside investigation says Navajo president didn't sexually harass vice president

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch says President Buu Nygren did not violate any criminal laws nor did he harass Vice President Richelle Montoya. Earlier this year Montoya accused Nygren of intimidation and sexual harassment during a 2023 meeting. The president has denied the allegations, which triggered a preliminary investigation conducted by independent third-party counsel, Eric Dahlstrom of Rothstein Donatelli.

“Vice President Montoya’s recounting of the August 17, 2023, incident does not constitute sexual harassment under policies applicable to either Navajo Nation elected officials or employees covered by the Navajo Nation [Personnel Policies Manual]. Further, the facts reported would not constitute a violation of any criminal law of the Navajo Nation,” reads the report.

In a statement Monday, Branch said numerous employees were interviewed and other evidence was collected during the inquiry, which recommended no further investigation.

“Like many of you, I have been frustrated with the amount of time this investigation took, but it was critical to ensure a full and complete analysis and recommendation by the independent third-party counsel,” said Branch. “I am satisfied that no rock was left unturned in the search for evidence of any potential wrongdoing.”

Branch said it is not in the best interests of the Navajo Nation to further pursue the allegations.

Montoya recently signed on to an effort to recall Nygren following her allegations in April. And in October, Nygren stripped Montoya of her responsibilities and called for her resignation after claiming that the vice president hadn’t made progress on assigned tribal improvement initiatives.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Navajo Nation Council passed legislation to remove Ethel Branch as Navajo Attorney General. The vote was held during a special session with 13 council members in favor of ousting Branch and six opposed.

The bill was sponsored by Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton, a frequent Nygren critic, and passed without any discussion as part of a list of otherwise routine items before the council.

Lawmakers did not say why they voted to remove Branch, but it came on the same day as that the attorney general announcement the end of the preliminary investigation into the allegations against President Nygren.

The Navajo attorney general is appointed by the tribe’s president but confirmed by the council.