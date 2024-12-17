© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Black-footed ferrets reintroduced in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published December 17, 2024 at 10:53 AM MST
Two black-footed ferret kits look out from their burrow at the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado.
Kimberly Fraser
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Biologists have begun re-introducing endangered black-footed ferrets in Aubrey Valley near Seligman. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, it’s Arizona’s first ferret reintroduction in more than thirty years.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released 10 captive-bred ferrets in November and plans to continue reintroductions every spring and fall for the next three years.

Biologist Holly Hicks says the ferrets are North America’s most endangered mammal and they’re a keystone predator that feed on prairie dogs.

"We’ve very much over time manipulated predators," Hicks says. "We’ve taken grizzly bears out of most areas, wolves are very restricted; we’ve taken a lot of predators out. This is restoring a predator back to the landscape."

This is the second attempt to establish a self-sustaining population of ferrets in Aubrey Valley. Reintroductions in the 90s and 2000s were successful, but the population crashed after 2012 due to sylvatic plague. The newly released ferrets are all vaccinated against plague.
