SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Navajo first lady confirmed as new Apache County attorney

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 17, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST
Navajo Nation First Lady and Apache County Attorney Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren speaks at a protest in Cameron on Aug. 2, 2024 opposing uranium ore transport through the Navajo Nation.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Navajo Nation First Lady and Apache County Attorney Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren speaks at a protest in Cameron opposing uranium ore transport through the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren has become the first Indigenous woman to serve as Apache county attorney.

She was sworn in by the board of supervisors Monday.

The board appointed Blackwater-Nygren, who’s also a former Arizona state representative, to the position previously held by Michael Whiting.

Supervisors removed him from office in October after he was indicted by a grand jury for public corruption in August. He faces charges of misuse of public funds, theft, harassment and others including threatening his wife’s political opponent.

Whiting has pleaded not guilty, but his law license was suspended as part of the proceedings. Despite being fired, voters still reelected Whiting last month.

Nearly 70% of Navajo County is within the Navajo Nation.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Republic reports Whiting will to receive his $5,700-a-month pension, despite being removed from office.

The pension board approved his monthly payouts with no discussion last month.

Whiting’s pension could be revoked, however, if he’s convicted.

State law allows public officials who are convicted of felonies to be stripped of any money earned on their contribution including any matches.

Whiting served as county attorney for 16 years.
Apache County Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren Navajo Nation
KNAU STAFF
