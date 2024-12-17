Navajo first lady confirmed as new Apache County attorney

Navajo Nation First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren has become the first Indigenous woman to serve as Apache county attorney.

She was sworn in by the board of supervisors Monday.

The board appointed Blackwater-Nygren, who’s also a former Arizona state representative, to the position previously held by Michael Whiting.

Supervisors removed him from office in October after he was indicted by a grand jury for public corruption in August. He faces charges of misuse of public funds, theft, harassment and others including threatening his wife’s political opponent.

Whiting has pleaded not guilty, but his law license was suspended as part of the proceedings. Despite being fired, voters still reelected Whiting last month.

Nearly 70% of Navajo County is within the Navajo Nation.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Republic reports Whiting will to receive his $5,700-a-month pension, despite being removed from office.

The pension board approved his monthly payouts with no discussion last month.

Whiting’s pension could be revoked, however, if he’s convicted.

State law allows public officials who are convicted of felonies to be stripped of any money earned on their contribution including any matches.

Whiting served as county attorney for 16 years.