Radiation exposure compensation left out of government funding bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 18, 2024 at 3:17 PM MST
This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and top prosecutors from several other states and the District of Columbia are uniting in support of efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.
Jack Aeby/Los Alamos National Laboratory
The July 16, 1945 Trinity Test near Alamagordo, N.M., was the first-ever nuclear detonation.

Leadership in the U.S. House of Representative did not include compensation for victims of radiation exposure in its current budget proposal. The program expired in June and advocates were hoping Congress would renew it before the end of the year.

On Tuesday, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said House Speaker Mike Johnson removed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, from a government funding bill.

The senator had crafted a compromise bill with outgoing Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Utah Sen. Mike Lee. But the measure was left out of the House’s continuing resolution that faces a Friday deadline. The omission sets up an uncertain future for RECA.

The program has bipartisan support in Congress, but some Republicans have expressed concerns about its cost.

Earlier this year, the Senate approved a renewal and expansion of RECA, but House leadership didn’t allow a vote, causing it to expire.

And last week, some House Republicans proposed a Utah-only version of RECA. It was met with stiff resistance from Hawley, who said he would oppose any continuing resolution that included only a partial version of the program.

RECA offers payouts to Cold War-era uranium industry workers and others in the West known as downwinders, who suffer from cancer and other diseases caused by nuclear weapons tests.
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
