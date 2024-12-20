Michigan woman missing at Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park authorities are searching for a missing Michigan woman last seen at Mather Point.

Officials say Martha Overholser, 66, visited the park on December 10 as part of a commercial bus tour but left after walking away from the group.

A park spokesperson says they believe she may have headed west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

Overholser is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, off-white coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a navy blue-colored bag.

Anyone with information should contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.