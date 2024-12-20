© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Michigan woman missing at Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:27 AM MST
Martha Anne Overholser, 66, was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Dec. 10, 2024.
NPS
Grand Canyon National Park authorities are searching for a missing Michigan woman last seen at Mather Point.

Officials say Martha Overholser, 66, visited the park on December 10 as part of a commercial bus tour but left after walking away from the group.

A park spokesperson says they believe she may have headed west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

Overholser is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, off-white coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a navy blue-colored bag.

Anyone with information should contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkmissing personsGrand Canyon South RimNational Park Service
KNAU STAFF
