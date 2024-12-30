© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Horton Fire surpasses 1,000 acres, community meeting tonight

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 30, 2024 at 8:53 AM MST
Payson Ranger District firefighters Tyler Cabral and Trent Winton secure the south flank of the Horton Fire along the Highline Trail near Payson on December 17, 2024.

The Horton Fire burning along the Mogollon Rim northeast of Payson has swelled to over 1,000 acres.

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the human-caused blaze grew to the east and south by about 150 acres over the weekend, while containment held steady at 17%. The agency reported increased activity near the Promontory Point area, with the fire moving east and south along Promontory Point and east of Horton Springs.

Crews patrolled the fire area and secured handlines and bulldozer control lines Sunday. On Monday, they plan to conduct firing operations where needed to secure Forest Road 300, Forest Road 76 and other at-risk values.

The Forest Service will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 546 W. Ashby Apple Dr., Payson.

The communities of Tonto Creek Estates, Tonto Christian Camp, Tonto Fish Hatchery and Zane Grey Cabins remain in SET evacuation status. The public should avoid the fire area.

Increased smoke from the Horton Fire will likely be visible in the surrounding areas for many days.
