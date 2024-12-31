New year, new minimum wage in Flagstaff and across the state

Flagstaff's minimum wage will increase to $17.85 an hour starting January 1 — 40 cents higher than the current minimum.

The hourly pay for tipped workers will also get a bump to $16.85.

Flagstaff has the highest hourly rate for cities throughout Arizona, followed by Tucson, which has a rate of $15 an hour.

The statewide minimum will also get a boost in the new year — increasing by 35 cents to $14.70 an hour.

A full-time job would pay about $30,000 a year at that rate.

In 2016, Arizona voters approved an initiative to adjust the minimum wage annually based on the cost of living.

It does not apply to state or federal employees, babysitters or someone employed by a parent or sibling.