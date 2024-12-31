© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

New year, new minimum wage in Flagstaff and across the state

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 31, 2024 at 11:37 AM MST
An aerial view of Flagstaff looking north towards Humphreay's Peak in the Coconino National Forest.
Christopher Boswell
/
Adobe Stock
An aerial view of Flagstaff looking north towards Humphreay's Peak in the Coconino National Forest.

Flagstaff's minimum wage will increase to $17.85 an hour starting January 1 — 40 cents higher than the current minimum.

The hourly pay for tipped workers will also get a bump to $16.85.

Flagstaff has the highest hourly rate for cities throughout Arizona, followed by Tucson, which has a rate of $15 an hour.

The statewide minimum will also get a boost in the new year — increasing by 35 cents to $14.70 an hour.

A full-time job would pay about $30,000 a year at that rate.

In 2016, Arizona voters approved an initiative to adjust the minimum wage annually based on the cost of living.

It does not apply to state or federal employees, babysitters or someone employed by a parent or sibling.
