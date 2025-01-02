Backyard chickens and bird flu: Coconino health officials weigh in

Cases of H5N1 avian flu have increased nationwide recently, mainly among those working with dairy cattle or poultry.

Last month, Coconino County officials announced the virus had been detected in Flagstaff's wastewater.

No human cases have been tracked in northern Arizona, but two were reported in the southern part of the state.

Local health officials recommend residents who keep chickens and ducks pay special attention to their flock’s health.

Joel Bunis is the outbreak response division manager for Coconino County Health and Human Services.

He points to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the risk of infection is fairly low.

However, he says those who have poultry can take a few simple precautions to mitigate their risks.

“They may not show signs or symptoms, but when you’re dealing with their feces or their saliva, [or] being around them and the dust that they create, wear eye protection, masks, goggles, and gloves when you go to clean out the coup or take care of them. Just take an extra layer of precaution, and it should all work out," Bunis says.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture advises watching out for common symptoms like sluggish behavior, sneezing or members of the flock dying suddenly.

Ultimately, Bunis says handwashing is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stop the spread of disease.