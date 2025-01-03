© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ruben Gallego, sworn in Friday, is first Latino to represent Ariz. in U.S. Senate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:40 PM MST
Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., left, with his family, re-enacts being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, right, during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
/
AP
Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., left, with his family, re-enacts being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, right, during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego was formally sworn in Friday.

The Arizona Democrat is the first Latino to represent the state in the Senate.

He says it's the culmination of two years of campaigning.

But Gallego notes it's just the beginning.

"The thousands and thousands of Arizonans and the families that will see someone like me for the first time representing them. I am proud to represent Arizonans. I am proud to be the first Latino U.S. Senator in the history of Arizona and I will make all of Arizona proud," Gallego says.

Gallego is joining the Senate after five terms in the House and will sit on the Homeland Security, Banking, Energy and Natural Resources and Veterans Affairs committees.

However, he and his fellow Arizona senator — incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly — find themselves in the minority.

Republicans flipped the chamber in November and retained control of the House of Representatives.

Gallego says he plans to work with the other side when it benefits Arizona.
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
