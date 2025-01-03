Ruben Gallego, sworn in Friday, is first Latino to represent Ariz. in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego was formally sworn in Friday.

The Arizona Democrat is the first Latino to represent the state in the Senate.

He says it's the culmination of two years of campaigning.

But Gallego notes it's just the beginning.

"The thousands and thousands of Arizonans and the families that will see someone like me for the first time representing them. I am proud to represent Arizonans. I am proud to be the first Latino U.S. Senator in the history of Arizona and I will make all of Arizona proud," Gallego says.

Gallego is joining the Senate after five terms in the House and will sit on the Homeland Security, Banking, Energy and Natural Resources and Veterans Affairs committees.

However, he and his fellow Arizona senator — incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly — find themselves in the minority.

Republicans flipped the chamber in November and retained control of the House of Representatives.

Gallego says he plans to work with the other side when it benefits Arizona.