© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Lawmakers condemn state report that highlights child deaths by firearms

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:54 PM MST
A gun lock on a pistol at the Meriden Police Department, June 21, 2019.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
A gun lock on a pistol at the Meriden Police Department, June 21, 2019.

Two state lawmakers from Prescott are condemning a report by the Arizona Department of Health that identifies firearms as a significant cause of children's deaths in 2023.

Republicans Representatives Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss penned a letter yesterday to Arizona Department of Health Director Jennie Cunico accusing the agency of advocating against Arizonans’ Second Amendment rights.

In 2023, nearly 70 children in the state were killed by firearms, which is 8% of the total number.

"We are appalled that the [report], speaking on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health Services, is actually advocating for stripping Arizonans of their Second Amendment rights in their own homes," the letter reads.

The report doesn't call for guns to be removed from homes.

Instead, the report notes that increasing education on the dangers of keeping firearms in homes with children could reduce fatalities.

It also notes the presence of a gun increases the risk of suicide for children.

The 2023 Arizona Child Fatality Report was published in November.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Rep. Quang NguyenArizona Rep. Selina BlissGun SafetyArizona Department of Health Serviceschild welfare
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund