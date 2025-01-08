Gallego co-sponsors bill aimed at undocumented migrants charged with theft

Sen. Ruben Gallego has signed on as co-sponsor of a bill that would allow for the immediate detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants charged with crimes like theft and shoplifting.

The “Laken Riley Act.” It's named after a 22-year-old Georgia woman murdered by an undocumented immigrant previously cited for shoplifting.

Both Gallego and fellow Democrat Mark Kelly say they plan to vote in favor of the legislation. Gallego says law enforcement needs the means to act to prevent similar tragedies.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives Tuesday with support from several Arizona lawmakers, including northern Arizona Republican Congressman Eli Crane. He applauded the vote in a statement, saying it would “protect our communities” and “prevent avoidable tragedies.”

However, other members of Arizona's congressional contingent like Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari have come out against the proposal, calling it a "gross miscarriage of justice."