© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chlorine leak closes Grand Canyon inner canyon corridor trails

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 16, 2025 at 8:52 AM MST
Day hikers ascending the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.
Michael Quinn
/
NPS Photo
Day hikers ascending the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.

UPDATE: On Jan. 17, 2024 Grand Canyon National Park officials said inner corridor trails have reopened after crews fixed a small chlorine leak at the Roaring Springs Pumphouse.

All inner corridor trails in Grand Canyon National Park are closed due to a chlorine leak in the Roaring Springs area on the North Rim.

This includes the Bright Angel, South Kaibab and North Kaibab trails.

In an alert issued Wednesday, park officials say the closure applies to both day and overnight hikers and will remain in place until further notice.

The agency has not provided an estimated repair timeline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines chlorine as a lung-damaging agent and a toxic gas with corrosive properties. Exposure can cause fatigue, respiratory failure and other irritable effects.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkClosuresBright Angel CampgroundNorth Kaibab TrailNational Park Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF