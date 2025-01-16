Chlorine leak closes Grand Canyon inner canyon corridor trails

UPDATE: On Jan. 17, 2024 Grand Canyon National Park officials said inner corridor trails have reopened after crews fixed a small chlorine leak at the Roaring Springs Pumphouse.

All inner corridor trails in Grand Canyon National Park are closed due to a chlorine leak in the Roaring Springs area on the North Rim.

This includes the Bright Angel, South Kaibab and North Kaibab trails.

In an alert issued Wednesday, park officials say the closure applies to both day and overnight hikers and will remain in place until further notice.

The agency has not provided an estimated repair timeline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines chlorine as a lung-damaging agent and a toxic gas with corrosive properties. Exposure can cause fatigue, respiratory failure and other irritable effects.