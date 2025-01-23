New state bill would require sheriffs to work with ICE, ban 'sanctuary city' laws

Republican state lawmakers have introduced a bill requiring Arizona sheriff’s offices and corrections staff to help federal immigration agencies with enforcement.

It would also restrict local governments from passing what are known as “sanctuary city” laws.

The Arizona Immigration, Cooperation and Enforcement Act was introduced by State Senate President Warren Petersen.

It would train 10% of local officers to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, by next year.

Additional state dollars would fund the effort.

The bill would also ban sanctuary laws, which gained prominence during President Donald Trump’s first term.

States like California and Colorado and cities including Santa Fe and Washington DC have passed them to prevent local agencies from working with ICE.

The Arizona ICE Act comes as Trump has promised, “mass deportations,” and signed several executive orders aimed at restricting immigration.

Last year, Arizona voters also passed the 'Secure the Border Act' allowing the state to jail and deport migrants who cross the southern border illegally.