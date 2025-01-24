Navajo Nation President responds after concern tribal members could be detained by ICE

Some Indigenous people in northern Arizona are concerned they could be detained by federal immigration authorities as the Trump administration steps up deportation efforts.

They fear racial profiling and a lack of adequate IDs could lead to confusion during possible raids.

On social media, some Navajo Nation tribal members say they’ve had their nationality questioned.

The accounts aren’t verified but Navajos who live off the reservation say they’re concerned about being swept up in raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren says there’ve been no confirmed cases of tribal members being detained by ICE.

“This is just unnecessary stress on my people. But as the leader of the largest indigenous nation in North America, I just want to continue to let my people know we are knocking on all avenues to make sure that the United States of America continues to treat us with respect," Nygren says.

Nygren says tribal members should keep a photo ID on them, and if they’re questioned by ICE agents, to call a hotline set up by his office.

“Because a lot of Navajos skins are pretty dark, we could possibly be thought of as another nationality, which is unfortunate. But what I tell the people in the nation is just have your documents on hand," Nygren says.

Many on the Navajo Nation lack some forms of ID, physical addresses and even birth certificates.

The tribe increased staffing in the Navajo Nation Office of Vital Records, the department that issues tribal IDs.

It has reportedly been flooded by recent calls.

In a statement to KNAU, ICE says it hasn’t been active in Flagstaff or on the Navajo Nation in the last week and that officers don’t target individuals based on the color of their skin, their language or ethnicity.