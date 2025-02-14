Sedona considers rapid re-housing program after voters rejected Safe Place to Park last year

Sedona leaders and nonprofits are debating ways to address the city’s housing crisis and homelessness.

It comes after voters rejected an attempt last year to allow people to live out of their vehicles.

The Sedona City Council gave preliminary approval to use more than $875,000 from the state for a rapid re-housing program run by Catholic Charities. It would help residents pay for the costs of moving into an apartment.

Officials say large upfront costs like security deposits are a significant barrier for someone experiencing homelessness.

Councilmember Melissa Dunn says it’s an issue the city can't ignore.

“These are people who are already in our community. They will be in our community whether this program goes forward or not. They will be sleeping in their cars. They will be on the verge of homelessness because of a rate increase. That's the people that I would like for us to try and serve,” Dunn says.

Nearly 70% of Sedona voters shot down another effort last year that would have created a safe place for people to sleep in their vehicles overnight.

The Safe Place to Park program also would have provided facilities like bathrooms and showers for those who work and live in Sedona but can’t afford rent.

That past controversy has Vice Mayor Holly Ploog concerned the new program could run into similar opposition.

“We are going to be right back where we were a few months ago, causing a huge rift within our community. So how do we deal with that,” Ploog says. “And so I find myself in a conundrum of what to do, of how to move forward, because I really believe that housing people is a good idea.”

Council members say they want more information on how the new project would work before giving final approval.