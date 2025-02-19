Despite court order, local nonprofits still aren’t receiving federal funding

The Trump administration’s federal funding freeze was halted by a court order last month.

But nearly three weeks later, some Arizona nonprofits say they still haven't received federal dollars since the White House’s January memo.

Kimber Lanning is the founder and CEO of Local First Arizona. It provides guidance and grant support for non-profits across the state.

She says more than a dozen non-profits the organization works with have yet to receive federal money, even after a judge halted the federal funding freeze.

“We believe that it is still frozen because so many of the websites are not functioning. Nobody that I know in my entire network has been reimbursed or received payment," Lanning says.

The Trump administration has said it has the right to halt individual grant payments if they’re deemed illegal, and that it’s following the court order.

Flagstaff Shelter Services Executive Director Ross Schaffer says her organization hasn’t received federal dollars since the freeze went into effect.

“It’s incredibly unnerving," Shaffer says. "We have contracts for all this funding and so we’re talking about funding that we’ve already spent that we have agreements that we’ll be reimbursed and that we report on."

Shaffer says the longer the apparent freeze lasts, the more damaging to local nonprofits it’ll be.