Much of northern Arizona in severe drought amid historically dry winter

The National Drought Mitigation Center says much of northern Arizona is in severe or extreme drought as the state faces a historically dry winter.

The latest report released on February 13 lists nearly all of the state in some level of drought.

Almost all of western Arizona is in the extreme category, with the Lake Mead area along the Nevada border deemed to be in exceptional drought, which is the highest designation.

National Drought Mitigation Center The U.S. Drought Monitor for Arizona released on Feb. 13, 2025.

Nearly half of the state is in extreme drought, including most of Gila and Mohave counties and the southern portions of Yavapai, Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties.

The agency warns that these conditions could lead to extreme fire danger in the coming months.

The three-month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows above-average temperatures and low chances for rain and snow through April.