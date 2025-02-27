Fire restrictions begin Friday for Navajo and Apache Counties, national forests

Fire restrictions start in portions of northeastern Arizona Friday as a historically dry winter continues.

Unincorporated areas of Apache and Navajo counties will move into Stage One at 8 a.m. Friday. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and some local communities also plan to enact restrictions in the coming days.

Under Stage One restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is only permitted in an enclosed vehicle or building. Fireworks are never allowed on national forest and state lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented as a preventative measure during potentially dangerous fire conditions.