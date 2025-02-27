© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire restrictions begin Friday for Navajo and Apache Counties, national forests

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:17 PM MST
Fire restrictions have gone into effect across much of northern and central Arizona.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Fire restrictions are implemented as a preventative measure during potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Fire restrictions start in portions of northeastern Arizona Friday as a historically dry winter continues.

Unincorporated areas of Apache and Navajo counties will move into Stage One at 8 a.m. Friday. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and some local communities also plan to enact restrictions in the coming days.

Under Stage One restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is only permitted in an enclosed vehicle or building. Fireworks are never allowed on national forest and state lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented as a preventative measure during potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Boats move along Lake Powell on the Upper Colorado River Basin on June 9, 2021, in Wahweap, Arizona.
KNAU and Arizona News
Much of northern Arizona in severe drought amid historically dry winter
KNAU STAFF

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2025Apache Countynavajo countyFire restrictions
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF