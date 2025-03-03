© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mexican gray wolf population grows for 9th year in a row

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:49 PM MST
Mexican gray wolf 2754, also called Asha by wildlife advocates, left her pack in 2022 and traveled more than 500 miles, well outside the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, before she was captured in January 2023 near Taos, N.M. She was eventually released back into the wild in Arizona after getting a health check and being fitted with a new collar.
Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team
The Southwestern population of endangered wild Mexican gray wolves has grown for the ninth consecutive year.

That is according to the most recent annual count by state and federal wildlife managers that showed at least 286 of the animals roaming eastern Arizona and western New Mexico.

Officials say it is the longest stretch of population growth since recovery of the species began almost three decades ago.

The Mexican wolf population grew by 11% since 2023 and includes at least 60 packs with 79 pups surviving until the end of last year.

In 2023, biologists counted at least 257 wolves.

“The results of this year’s count reflect the hard work of many people and agencies that lead recovery," said Clay Crowder, assistant director of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. "It also supports the recovery strategies in the 2022 Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan as we see both demographic and genetic objectives being exceeded this year."

Game and Fish credits what is known as cross-fostering, or placing captive-born pups in wild dens to increase genetic diversity.

Officials say at least 20 fostered pups have survived to breeding age and 10 have successfully produced litters of their own since the practice began.

The animals were reintroduced in 1998 and are the rarest subspecies of gray wolf but face major hurdles like illegal killing and a continued lack of genetic diversity.
KNAU and Arizona News Mexican Gray WolvesEndangered SpeciesArizona Game and Fish DepartmentU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
