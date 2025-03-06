NAH's Sedona breast care center regains national accreditation

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Breast Care Clinic in Sedona has regained its national accreditation.

The program lost certification with the American College of Surgeons in 2023 because the group found deficiencies and non-compliance in the facility’s care.

NAH also had to pause its breast care services for a month that year because of staffing shortages with its contractor, Northern Arizona Radiology.

In a statement, NAH said the new accreditation shows it is "dedicated to providing the highest level of care and delivering every possible advantage to every patient undergoing breast disease treatment."

Facilities approved by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers undergo an onsite review every three years along with an evaluation of compliance with standards.