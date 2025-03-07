Efforts to recall Navajo President Buu Nygren fall short

The effort to remove Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren from office came up short.

The Navajo Times reports the petition was submitted to the election office with 11,193 signatures Monday — far below the required threshold of 30,000. The Navajo Nation Election Code says 45% of voters who participated in the last General election must sign the recall petition to remove any government official.

The "Recall President Buu Nygren" committee alleged that the first-term leader breached his fiduciary duty to the Diné people by failing to fulfill his responsibilities and engaging in misconduct, including misusing tribal funds and inaction on big issues like the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative.

They also accused Nygren of intimidation and sexual harassment against Vice President Richelle Montoya last year. An outside investigation determined he did not break any criminal laws, nor did he harass Montoya.

Nygren called the campaign "divisive" in a social media post.

“We need to heal and come together to build a stronger future," Nygren wrote in the Tuesday message. "This requires open hearts, understanding, and the willingness to move beyond the challenges.”

He also thanked tribal members for “engaging in the democratic process" and urged signers to tell him their concerns and how the office could improve.

"Recall supporters worked and organized for six months," Nygren said in the statement. "Imagine what we could accomplish if we channeled that same energy into healing our people, building homes, creating jobs, and improving our communities."

Nygren is two years into his four-year term.